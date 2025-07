Gary was about to go pick up his Jeep from his mechanic when they called him to say that there had been a 'mishap'. Turns out that this shop's idea of a 'mishap' also includes dropping vehicles from great heights off of the lift. Find out if THAT's gonna 'buff right out' on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

