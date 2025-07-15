Moscow On Trump, Supreme Court On Education Department, Epstein Files

President Trump threatened Russia with heavy tariffs if a ceasefire deal with Ukraine is not reached by September, and he promised Ukraine billions of dollars worth of military equipment. The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can continue to dismantle the Education Department, and the President is facing backlash from his supporters over his handling of the so-called Epstein files.

