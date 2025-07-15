© 2025 WRVO Public Media
What makes for a summer song?

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Hazel CillsRobin Hilton
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:26 AM EDT
Karol G
Brianna Capozzi
Karol G

Robin Hilton, Anamaria Sayre and Hazel Cills gather to share songs that feel like summer — and that means staying indoors to avoid the heat as well as partying on a Brooklyn rooftop. (Note: A version of this conversation appeared in this feed last July.)

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
