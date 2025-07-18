The News Roundup For July 18, 2025

The Senate voted early Thursday to approve President Trump's rescission package. Now, the bill is being sent back to the House for review. Lawmakers have until midnight on Friday to vote.

New data this week from the consumer price index, one of the main indicators of inflation, shows that prices were 2.7% higher on average than a year ago, and 0.3% higher than May.

Donald Trump has spent much of the week admonishing members of his MAGA base for raising the alert about his administration's failure to release information about Jeffrey Epstein.

And, in global news, at least 20 people were crushed to death at Gaza Humanitarian Fund aid distribution site in Khan Younis. Eyewitnesses report being fired upon with tear gas and pepper spray. GHF says the crowd surge was instigated by armed agitators.

The White House issued an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Trump warned that if Russia does not agree to a deal ending the war in Ukraine in 50 days, the U.S is prepared to impose tariffs and step up military aid to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

And Britain lowers its voting age, in the largest expansion of voting rights in the country in decades.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in this week's News Roundup.

