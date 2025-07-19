Weekly Roundup: Trump attacks media over Epstein story

We review a busy week in Washington, including President Trump's response to a new report about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and calls from the White House for more partisan budgeting. Plus, what is Trump's foreign policy doctrine?

This episode: politics correspondent Ashley Lopez, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national security correspondent Greg Myre and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

