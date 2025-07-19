© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Weekly Roundup: Trump attacks media over Epstein story

By Ashley Lopez,
Tamara KeithDomenico MontanaroGreg Myre
Published July 19, 2025 at 8:37 AM EDT

We review a busy week in Washington, including President Trump's response to a new report about his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and calls from the White House for more partisan budgeting. Plus, what is Trump's foreign policy doctrine?

This episode: politics correspondent Ashley Lopez, senior White House correspondent Tamara Keith, national security correspondent Greg Myre and senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.


This podcast was produced by Casey Morell & Bria Suggs, and edited by Rachel Baye. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
