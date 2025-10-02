Marineland denied permit to move belugas to China

The Canadian government has denied a request from a shuttered Niagara Falls, Ont. attraction to send its remaining beluga whales to a Chinese aquarium.

Marineland still holds 30 belugas, the last captive whales in Canada. In 2023, Marineland announced it was for sale. It closed to the public in late summer of last year and has not reopened.

Since 2019, about twenty whales have died at the site, one killer whale and 19 belugas.

Fisheries minister Joanne Thompson says her decision not to grant an export permit is consistent with a law from 2019, which banned whale and dolphin captivity, made entertainment shows illegal and prohibits breeding. She explained she could not in good conscience approve the export of these whales for further exploitation.

“Going forward in terms of my role would really be around decisions that align with the health and well being of these whales,” Thompson said. “Ideally all whales belong in the ocean.”

Thompson says approving the request would mean the lives of the whales would be continued captivity and public entertainment.

“I think we would see very much the same perpetuation of what we’re seeing in Marineland now, that these animals would live in small cramped conditions,” said Erin Ryan with World Animal Protection. “And with the passing of Bill S-203 back in 2019, we know that Canadians don’t want to see animals involved in performances or breeding, and this would be completely counter to the spirit of that bill.”

There is a proposed Whale Sanctuary Project in Nova Scotia, but is not yet operational.

The former tourist attraction maintains that it treats its whales in accordance with the law.