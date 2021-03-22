© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amended in Action
'Amended' and 'Amended in Action'
"Amended," a podcast series produced by Humanities New York and hosted by Laura Free, travels from the 1800s through the present day to highlight the diverse and complex stories behind the quest for women’s suffrage. Amended in Action,” a collaboration between Humanities New York and WRVO Public Media, was created to compliment the podcast series, “Amended.” Host Michael Riecke introduces listeners to efforts underway in central New York and the Finger Lakes that challenge injustice, illuminate truth, and raise women’s voices.

'Amended' & 'Amended in Action' Episode 6

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published March 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT
AMENDED-RGB.jpg
Simonair Yoho
/
Kafi Kafi Co.

Amended, Episode 6: Walking in Two Worlds

When the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, a large number of Native American women still could not vote. The U.S. government did not recognize them as citizens. And if having U.S. citizenship required them to renounce tribal sovereignty, many Native women didn’t want it. But early-twentieth-century writer, composer, and activist Zitkála-Šá was determined to fight for both.

In this episode, host Laura Free speaks with digital artist Marlena Myles (Spirit Lake Dakota) whose art is inspired by Dakota imagery and history, and by Zitkála-Šá’s legacy. Dr. Cathleen Cahill, author of "Recasting the Vote: How Women of Color Transformed the Suffrage Movement," returns to help tell the story of Zitkála-Šá’s struggle for a “layered” U.S. citizenship that included the acknowledgment of Native American sovereignty.

This final episode of the "Amended" series from Humanities New York, demonstrates once again how those who have been marginalized within U.S. democracy have worked, and continue to work, to hold the nation accountable for its promise of liberty and equality for all. 

Amended in Action, Episode 6: Music and Activism: A Conversation with Joanne Shenandoah

Shenandoah_Joanne.jpeg
Credit Joanne Shenandoah
/
Singer-songwriter Joanne Shenandoah lives on the sacred land of the Oneida Nation, where she continues to create music, share Haudenosaunee tradition, and work to improve conditions for women, children, and the earth.

Joanne Shenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, has earned global notoriety as a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has performed for the Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela. She’s graced the stage at a list of prestigious venues including the White House, Carnegie Hall and the Vatican. As host Michael Riecke explains in this episode of "Amended in Action," Shenandoah has also leveraged her music career to improve conditions for women, children, and the earth through her lyrics, advocacy and service.  

AmendedinActionE6.mp3
AmendedinActionEp6.png

Tags

Amended in ActionAmended in Action
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media