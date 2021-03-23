'Amended' & 'Amended in Action' Episode 5

Amended, Episode 5: The Submerged Half

In 1912, Mabel Lee, a teenaged immigrant from China, led a New York City suffrage parade on horseback. Ineligible for U.S. citizenship due to anti-Chinese immigration policy, Mabel nonetheless spoke out for American women’s political equality. She envisioned a world where all women had the right to vote—and she wanted white suffragists to pay attention to the discrimination and racism faced by Chinese American women.

In this episode, producer Reva Goldberg travels to Chinatown to meet with Reverend Bayer Lee, who honors Mabel’s legacy as the pastor of the church community that Mabel and her parents dedicated themselves to building. Host Laura Free speaks with Dr. Cathleen Cahill, author of "Recasting the Vote: How Women of Color Transformed the Suffrage Movement," to learn about Mabel’s political goals for women and for China. In the end, it’s clear that Mabel Lee forged a bold life according to her values.

Amended in Action, Episode 5: Finding a Voice in Syracuse, Their Adopted Home

Nada Odeh/Jan-Juba Arway / Nada Odeh stands in front of a mural she was commissioned to paint in Syracuse's Westcott neighborhood. Born and raised in Syria, today she is an artist and activist. | Jan-Juba Arway fled South Sudan with her family as a teenager. Today, she helps other refugees as the Communication and Community Engagement Manager for Syracuse-based RISE.

Nada Odeh was born and raised in Syria. Jan-Juba Arway spent her childhood in South Sudan. Violence and unrest forced both women to flee their native countries in search of safety and opportunity. They sought refuge in the United States. Nada first settled in Michigan. Jan-Juba lived in Arizona.

Eventually, both women were drawn to Syracuse. Today, they consider central New York home. In this episode, listeners will learn how Nada and Jan-Juba are making their mark on the community through their work and advocacy.