© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amended in Action
'Amended' and 'Amended in Action'
"Amended," a podcast series produced by Humanities New York and hosted by Laura Free, travels from the 1800s through the present day to highlight the diverse and complex stories behind the quest for women’s suffrage. Amended in Action,” a collaboration between Humanities New York and WRVO Public Media, was created to compliment the podcast series, “Amended.” Host Michael Riecke introduces listeners to efforts underway in central New York and the Finger Lakes that challenge injustice, illuminate truth, and raise women’s voices.

'Amended' & 'Amended in Action' Episode 1

WRVO | By WRVO Public Media
Published March 25, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT
AMENDED-RGB.jpg
Simonair Yoho
/
Kafi Kafi Co.

Amended, Episode 1: Myths and Sentiments

How do we tell the story of the (unfinished) struggle for women’s voting rights? Who gave us the dominant suffrage narrative? And who gets left out? 

Our host is Laura Free, a historian of women and politics. She reflects on the suffrage story she learned as a child, one that centers a few white women. She speaks with historians Bettye Collier-Thomas and Lisa Tetrault about the work they’ve done to show there is much more to the story. Next, Laura travels to Seneca Falls, New York, site of the 1848 women’s rights convention, with historian Judith Wellman. Dr. Wellman describes a movement that was both complex and diverse, and helps us to see an old story in an entirely new light.

 

Amended in Action, Episode 1: For Changemakers, By Changemakers 

EP1_ChangemakersExhibit_Credit_RochesterMuseumandScienceCenter.jpeg
Credit Rochester Museum and Science Center
/
Changemakers Exhibit at the Rochester Museum Science Center -- exhibit open through May 16, 2021

What does it mean to be a changemaker? Curators at the Rochester Museum and Science Center focused on that question for two years as they designed an exhibit focused on the accomplishments of women from the region. In this episode of “Amended in Action,” host Michael Riecke discovers how museum curators reached a remarkably inclusive conclusion. 

Amended In Action, Episode 1
Amended In Action, Episode 1
AmendedinActionEp1.png

Tags

Amended in ActionAmended in Action
WRVO Public Media
See stories by WRVO Public Media