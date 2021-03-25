'Amended' & 'Amended in Action' Episode 1

Amended, Episode 1: Myths and Sentiments

How do we tell the story of the (unfinished) struggle for women’s voting rights? Who gave us the dominant suffrage narrative? And who gets left out?

Our host is Laura Free, a historian of women and politics. She reflects on the suffrage story she learned as a child, one that centers a few white women. She speaks with historians Bettye Collier-Thomas and Lisa Tetrault about the work they’ve done to show there is much more to the story. Next, Laura travels to Seneca Falls, New York, site of the 1848 women’s rights convention, with historian Judith Wellman. Dr. Wellman describes a movement that was both complex and diverse, and helps us to see an old story in an entirely new light.

Amended in Action, Episode 1: For Changemakers, By Changemakers

Credit Rochester Museum and Science Center / Changemakers Exhibit at the Rochester Museum Science Center -- exhibit open through May 16, 2021

What does it mean to be a changemaker? Curators at the Rochester Museum and Science Center focused on that question for two years as they designed an exhibit focused on the accomplishments of women from the region. In this episode of “Amended in Action,” host Michael Riecke discovers how museum curators reached a remarkably inclusive conclusion.