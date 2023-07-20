After Syracuse world premiere, 'How to Dance in Ohio' to open on Broadway this fall

"How to Dance in Ohio" is building momentum: the musical which premiered at Syracuse Stage last September, will open on Broadway this fall. The show will play at the Belasco Theatre with previews starting November 15 and an opening set for December 10.

"How to Dance in Ohio" is inspired by the documentary of the same name and centers on seven autistic characters played by autistic actors. The actors in the world premiere of the show will be making their Broadway debuts reprising their role: Desmond Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy, and as Jessica.

Also reprising their roles are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth ( …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá ( On Your Feet!).

The cast performed two songs at Broadway in Bryant Park Thursday following the morning's announcement.

The show is set in Columbus, Ohio as seven autistic young adults prepare for a formal dance. "'How to Dance in Ohio' is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance," the production team said.

The producing team P3 Productions comprising of Ben Holtzman, Sammy Lopez and Fiona Howe Rudin. Holtzman and Lopez are both Syracuse University alumni.

“I think the exciting part about developing this work is that it's inviting new pathways toward development and the way that we create new musicals,” Lopez told WRVO at the time of the Syracuse premiere. “It's really allowing us to see opportunity in the way we produce. I think that's the general call to action for the industry. It's, ‘how do we invite new people into our theatrical community in a meaningful way?’”

The production was originally developed by legendary Broadway director Hal Prince. On Broadway it will be directed by Sammi Cannold, with book and lyrics by Rebekah Gree Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura and choreography by Mayte Natalio.

Tickets for "How to Dance in Ohio" will be on sale in August. To learn more, click here.

