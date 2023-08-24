© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Arts and Culture

State Fair Asian Village to showcase food and fashion from five different Asian regions

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT
Entertainment at the Asian Village in the New York State Fair
Ellen Abbott
/
WRVO
Entertainment at the Asian Village in the New York State Fair

Gov. Kathy Hochul not only cut the ribbon to open the State Fair Wednesday, but also the all new Asian Village at the fair.

Hochul and others listened to entertainment — that’s a big part of the asian village offerings. Superintendent Tai Ngo Shaw said food and fashion from five different Asian regions will also be featured at the village.

Shaw said it’s important for the New American community in Syracuse that’s often intimidated coming to the fair.

"The experience of diversity when they walk through here, they feel they belong to somebody because we feel the New American community are invisible," Shaw said.

The Asian village is sharing a spot on the western end of the fairgrounds with the Latino Village. The Asian Village will only be on hand through Saturday, but Shaw hopes it grows with time.

"I would love to have our own village," Shaw said. "Right now we're sharing, I’m very gracious, but hopefully we’ll have our own."

Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
