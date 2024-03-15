Redhouse Arts Center announces 2024-2025 season

Redhouse Arts Center announced its five show mainstage season for 2024-2025.

The upcoming season includes a one-man show of "Hamlet", the musical "The Sound of Music", "Les Trois Dumas", the Pulitzer-Prize winner for Drama "The Flick", and the 2015 Tony Award winner for Best Musical "Fun Home". "Fun Home" was originally scheduled for the 2020 season but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All 24/25 Redhouse Mainstage productions are about an individual yearning to belong in a world that may not accept them as they are – whether that’s about racial or gender identity, economic condition, or just finding a sense of joy, peace, and beauty amidst ugliness all around,” Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood said.

Underwood said Redhouse is also dedicated to community engagement through the artistic programs.

“This season also affords local CNY children the opportunity to mesmerize audiences with their talent and charisma in both The Sound of Music and Fun Home," Underwood said. "Helmed by Director of Education Marguerite Mitchell, Redhouse Arts Center’s Education Department offers a wide variety of youth programs that can prepare local kids to join professional and community actors on the Redhouse stage.”

Subscription packages are available now. The theatre company advertised a discounted five show subscription until March 29 where audiences can see five shows for the price of four. Single show tickets go on sale in August.

Local auditions for the upcoming season are June 12-14.

Learn more about the shows below:

October 11 – 13, 2024 Pre-Season Subscriber Exclusive

Hamlet (Solo)

By William Shakespeare, Adapted by Raoul Bhaneja, Directed by Robert Ross Parker, Produced by Hope and Hell Theatre Co.

Hamlet (solo) combines the ancient art of storytelling and the modern “one-man show,” a thrilling evening which focuses on the three most essential elements of theatre: The Actor, The Text, and The Audience. This production is best described as “bare bones” in its presentation with Raoul Bhaneja playing seventeen parts in a two-hour version using only Shakespeare’s text. This critically acclaimed production has been enjoyed by audiences as diverse as the people of Inuvik, a community north of the Arctic Circle and the next generation of Britain’s young actors at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. An exceptional and rare experience for both the novice and the Shakespeare enthusiast!

December 6 – 22, 2024

The Sound of Music

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, Directed by Matthew Winning

The inspirational story based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become one of the world’s most beloved musicals.

February 21 - March 2, 2025

Les Trois Dumas

By Charles Smith, Directed by Temar Underwood, Redhouse Artistic Director

Three generations of notorious Dumas appear in this swashbuckling play filled with tales of war, sword fights, masked balls, and romantic escapades. General Thomas Dumas, the son of a French aristocrat and a black servant woman, was one of Napoleon’s most prized generals. His son, Alexandre Dumas père, author of The Three Musketeers, lives a life as daring and full of intrigue as the characters in his own plays and novels. His son, Alexandre Dumas fils, struggles to come to terms with his father’s apparent immoral lifestyle, his own racial heritage, and rumors of his grandfather’s defection.

April 4 –13, 2025

The Flick (2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama)

By Annie Baker, Directed by Katherine McGerr

In a run-down movie theater in central Massachusetts, three young minimum-wage workers mop the floors and attend to one of the last 35mm film projectors in the state. A hilarious and heart-rending cry for authenticity in a fast-changing world.

May 23 - June 1, 2025

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron, Based on the Graphic Novel by Alison Bechdel. Broadway star and former Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster returns to direct this production, which he was to direct in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live performing arts.

When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.