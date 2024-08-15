Spread the news: 800 pounds of butter arrives for the NYS Fair butter sculpture

Construction of the 56th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture at the New York State Fair is officially underway as 800 pounds of butter has arrived at the fairgrounds.

The sculpture is created over 11 days by husband and wife food sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton. This will be their 22nd year creating the butter masterpiece.

American Dairy Association North East

Pelton said the sculpture each year is a way to celebrate New York's dairy farmers.

"The sculpture absolutely honors their hard work and dedication bringing a really great wholesome product for everyone to consume," Pelton said. "It really is an honor to be able to represent them and the product. It's beautiful to look at too."

The butter used for the sculpture is provided by O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, New York. The butter used is out of specification for retail sale and following the fair will be recycled into renewable energy at Noblehurst Farms in western New York.

The sculpture will be revealed Tuesday, August 20 — the day before the Fair officially opens. You can watch the reveal live on the American Dairy Association North East Facebook page.