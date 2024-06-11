New vendors at the Downtown Syracuse Farmers Market

The 52nd season of the Downtown Syracuse Farmers Market kicked off Tuesday.

Locally-produced fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, plants, crafts and other specialty items lined Syracuse's Clinton Square Tuesday morning as vendors celebrated the start of the farmers market season.

Vanessa Szwejbka with the Downtown Committee of Syracuse said because the market is smaller it gives people an opportunity to talk to vendors and farmers.

"We want people to enjoy the food, but also understand the process of growing food and appreciating what the farmers have because locally grown food is usually cheaper, it's healthier," Szwejbka said.

Szwejbka said there are five new vendors this year bringing new items like dog treats, craft beer, mushrooms and microgreens.

"People come here knowing that they're going to get the fruits and vegetables and meats and cheeses, but you don't think you're going to come down and get gourmet dog treats, you're going to come down and get New York State craft beer," Szwejbka said. "So those are the things that make it nice. We'll have different food vendors that may come in and out so you can grab lunch as well."

Food bank presentations begin in July and SNAP recipients can use double up food bucks starting next week. The farmers market will take place at the One Lincoln Center parking lot on June 25 and there will be no market on September 3.

"What's great about the farmer's market too, is that we have vendors that will come in and out through the season as new crops come into season," Szwejbka said." So every time you come there's going to be something different, but we also have our staples as well."

The market continues every Tuesday through October 8th with live music each week from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.