Estate Planning Essentials with Tim Crisafulli of Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
Estate Planning Essentials with Tim Crisafulli of Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
Join Tim Crisafulli of Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C., as he takes you through the essentials of Estate Planning. Discover how to protect your assets! Ensure your wishes are honored! Reduce taxes! He'll also be covering the basics of a Health Care Proxy, Power of Attorney, Will, and Trusts. This will be an education-based presentation to help you learn best how to protect yourself and your loved ones!
Oswego Public Library
03:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
315-309-8211
info@cepelaw.com
Oswego Public Library