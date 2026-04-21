© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go Knicks! Catch Game Four at Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg

Go Knicks! Catch Game Four at Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg

Need a fun, community spot to cheer on the Knicks in Game Four of the NBA Finals? Join Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg for all the excitement!

Designed for fans, this free public viewing event offers an intimate experience (with no less high-energy) for fellow fans right in Brooklyn to support their favorite basketball team.

Come early to dine at Sungold before catching the game in the Lobby Bar with drinks to match.

Arlo Williamsburg
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
Arlo Williamsburg
96 Wythe Ave
Brooklyn, New York 11249
718.362.8100
https://arlohotels.com/williamsburg/