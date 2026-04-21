Go Knicks! Catch Game Four at Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg

Need a fun, community spot to cheer on the Knicks in Game Four of the NBA Finals? Join Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg for all the excitement!

Designed for fans, this free public viewing event offers an intimate experience (with no less high-energy) for fellow fans right in Brooklyn to support their favorite basketball team.

Come early to dine at Sungold before catching the game in the Lobby Bar with drinks to match.

