Lorenzo Speaker Series: Mary Washington, George’s Much-Maligned Mother

Laura Galke, senior archaeologist with the global engineering and consulting firm WSP USA, will discuss how George Washington’s mother, Mary, is frequently portrayed negatively in biographies of her son. This presentation argues that such portrayals are often the result of myth-making and biased narratives intended to amplify George’s achievements at Mary’s expense. Galke contends these criticisms misrepresent both Mary Washington and her illustrious son.

Galke’s research on the Washington family spans 18 years and has resulted in numerous articles and technical reports. She is also co-author of "Made by the Enslaved," part of the forthcoming "Oxford Handbook of the Comparative Archaeology of Slavery."