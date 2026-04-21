Lorenzo Speaker Series: Mary Washington, George’s Much-Maligned Mother
Lorenzo Speaker Series: Mary Washington, George’s Much-Maligned Mother
Laura Galke, senior archaeologist with the global engineering and consulting firm WSP USA, will discuss how George Washington’s mother, Mary, is frequently portrayed negatively in biographies of her son. This presentation argues that such portrayals are often the result of myth-making and biased narratives intended to amplify George’s achievements at Mary’s expense. Galke contends these criticisms misrepresent both Mary Washington and her illustrious son.
Galke’s research on the Washington family spans 18 years and has resulted in numerous articles and technical reports. She is also co-author of "Made by the Enslaved," part of the forthcoming "Oxford Handbook of the Comparative Archaeology of Slavery."
- Schedule: This is the first in a series held the first Thursday of each month through Nov.
- Admission: Free.
- Support: Made possible by funding from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the partnership of the Friends of Lorenzo and Meier’s Creek Brewing Company.
Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Artist Group Info
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
33 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
3156553200