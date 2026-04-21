University United Methodist Church will open its sanctuary for self-guided tours featuring eight soaring stained-glass windows and a 3,000-pipe Casavant Frères organ (organist will be available for demonstrations and questions 10 a.m.-1 p.m.), and a display of historical artifacts, including original architectural drawings. The event is part of the New York Landmarks Association's annual statewide Sacred Sites Open House event. Also participating in Syracuse is Unity Church, 300 W. Seneca Turnpike, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours and special programming.