Sacred Sites Open House
Sacred Sites Open House
University United Methodist Church will open its sanctuary for self-guided tours featuring eight soaring stained-glass windows and a 3,000-pipe Casavant Frères organ (organist will be available for demonstrations and questions 10 a.m.-1 p.m.), and a display of historical artifacts, including original architectural drawings. The event is part of the New York Landmarks Association's annual statewide Sacred Sites Open House event. Also participating in Syracuse is Unity Church, 300 W. Seneca Turnpike, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with tours and special programming.
UNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
University United Methodist Church
315-475-7277
office@uumcsyracuse.org
UNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
324 UNIVERSITY AVESyracuse, New York 13210
(315) 475-7277
office@uumcsyracuse.org