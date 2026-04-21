Showtime The Band
Showtime The Band
Showtime The Band will be rocking out to all your favorite party and dance tunes at Ithaca Ale House on May 8 and 9. The Ithaca Ale House is celebrating its 20th Birthday 🎂, so this is guaranteed to be a fun night! Get your dance shoes on and get ready to be entertained by Upstate NY’s premier party bands!💃🕺
Ithaca Ale House
09:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through May 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Ithaca Ale House
607-256-7977
John@Ithacaalehouse.com
Ithaca Ale House
301 E. State StIthaca, New York 14850