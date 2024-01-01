Contact Us:

WRVO welcomes your comments, questions, and other correspondence by email, regular mail, and by telephone.

Social Media:

Stay connected with WRVO — Follow us on your favorite social media platforms to get the latest news and program updates.

Facebook: WRVO Public Radio

Instagram: WRVO

LinkedIn: WRVO Public Media

Flipboard: WRVO Public Medi

YouTube: WRVO Public Media

Email Newsletters:

Stay updated on central and upstate New York news:

Weekly News Update: Get the latest regional news delivered to your inbox.

"Tuned to Yesterday" Schedule: Receive a monthly newsletter with the program lineup.

Additional Newsletters:

Listener opportunities, including giveaways Updates on fundraising events Notifications about major schedule changes



Sign up now to start receiving these updates. Please indicate any specific topics you're interested in when subscribing.

View our past newsletters here >>