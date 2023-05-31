Syracuse high school students sign on to PTECH program to further their education

Some sophomores in the Syracuse City School District are taking the next step in their education.

The Pathways in Technology Early College High School program, or PTECH, is a program designed to allow high school students to work toward an associates degree alongside their high school diploma.

On May 23, PTECH students from Syracuse’s Henninger High School, the Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central and Public Service Leadership Academy at Fowler participated in a signing ceremony at Onondaga Community College, where they signed on to the education pathway they will follow. Bruno Primerano, the Director of Career and Technical Education at the Syracuse City School District said these students will have the best resources to enter a different workforce.

“As things change, as times change, as workforce changes, the workforce needs change, we want to make sure that we’re preparing our kids the best that we possibly can and give them the support they need to be successful,” Primerano said.

The PTECH program partners with colleges including OCC, Mohawk Valley Community College, SUNY Broome and organizations like the Manufacturer’s Association of Central New York to give students expanded learning opportunities. Primerano said without these collaborations, students would not receive the same kind of education.

“It’s not just the Syracuse City School District, it’s not just our high education partners at OCC, MVCC and SUNY Broome, but it’s also our business and industry partners,” Primerano said. “All three of us have to work together to offer these opportunities.”

OCC president Warren Hilton said the signing ceremony marks a special day for students and educators alike.

“When we think about all the things that young people could be doing, this is just amazing for me as a president to see,” Hilton said.

Hilton added these students are the way to the future.

“They’ll be employable in just a few years,” Hilton said. “And we all know that there are critical shortages in all of these fields that they are going into.

