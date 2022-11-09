Mannion, Shiroff race too close to call, will come down to absentee and affidavit ballots

The 50th State Senate District race in central New York will be decided after absentee and affidavit ballots are counted. Republican Rebecca Shiroff led incumbent Democrat John Mannion by nearly 400 votes after election day tallies were counted.

There was a delay in reporting Oswego County votes, that was particularly stressful for Shiroff, a first time candidate.

"We just kept checking and checking and checking, and there were no numbers coming in yet from Oswego," Shiroff said. "That was the most nerve wracking part. We saw all these other races coming in, and I didn’t see anything for mine, so [I was thinking] 'Did they cancel it? Am I missing something?'”

Shiroff said she's hopeful that absentees and affidavit ballots will keep her on the winning side.

"I’m feeling very optimistic considering where we were earlier in the night," Shiroff said. "I’m feeling very optimistic and I think they’ll go our way, but we won’t know until the final votes are counted."

The 50th district includes portions of both Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

