© 2022 WRVO Public Media
bg.jpg
Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elections

Mannion, Shiroff race too close to call, will come down to absentee and affidavit ballots

WRVO | By Ellen Abbott
Published November 9, 2022 at 3:58 AM EST
Mannion_Shiroff.jpg
Mannion/Shiroff Campaigns

The 50th State Senate District race in central New York will be decided after absentee and affidavit ballots are counted. Republican Rebecca Shiroff led incumbent Democrat John Mannion by nearly 400 votes after election day tallies were counted.

There was a delay in reporting Oswego County votes, that was particularly stressful for Shiroff, a first time candidate.

"We just kept checking and checking and checking, and there were no numbers coming in yet from Oswego," Shiroff said. "That was the most nerve wracking part. We saw all these other races coming in, and I didn’t see anything for mine, so [I was thinking] 'Did they cancel it? Am I missing something?'”

Shiroff said she's hopeful that absentees and affidavit ballots will keep her on the winning side.

"I’m feeling very optimistic considering where we were earlier in the night," Shiroff said. "I’m feeling very optimistic and I think they’ll go our way, but we won’t know until the final votes are counted."

The 50th district includes portions of both Onondaga and Oswego Counties.

Tags
Elections Rebecca ShiroffJohn Mannion50th State Senate District2022 electionNY state newsregional news
Ellen Abbott
Ellen produces news reports and features related to events that occur in the greater Syracuse area and throughout Onondaga County. Her reports are heard regularly in regional updates in Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Ellen Abbott