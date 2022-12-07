© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Elections

Mannion still holds narrow lead in after hand recount in state Senate race

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST
Mannion_Shiroff.jpg
Mannion/Shiroff Campaigns

The last central New York election race may soon be called. Democratic State Sen. John Mannion holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff following the hand recount of all votes in the 50th Senate district race.

The race was too close to call on election night. Mannion had a 27 vote lead which triggered a hand recount.

Mannion now leads by 47 votes with 61,585 votes to Shiroff's 61,538.

"A long and challenging campaign is approaching its conclusion and I’m excited to have maintained the lead and look forward to making this victory official," Mannion said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to the board workers and the dozens of volunteers who helped oversee the count.”

Before the results are finalized, the court will rule on a number of objected ballots.

Senate District 50 includes portions on Onondaga and Oswego counties.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
