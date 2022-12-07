Mannion still holds narrow lead in after hand recount in state Senate race

The last central New York election race may soon be called. Democratic State Sen. John Mannion holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff following the hand recount of all votes in the 50th Senate district race.

The race was too close to call on election night. Mannion had a 27 vote lead which triggered a hand recount.

Mannion now leads by 47 votes with 61,585 votes to Shiroff's 61,538.

"A long and challenging campaign is approaching its conclusion and I’m excited to have maintained the lead and look forward to making this victory official," Mannion said in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to the board workers and the dozens of volunteers who helped oversee the count.”

Before the results are finalized, the court will rule on a number of objected ballots.

Senate District 50 includes portions on Onondaga and Oswego counties.