Conservatives to pick between Varga and Keller for Onondaga County DA race Tuesday

Tuesday’s primary races include a vote that could settle a divide in the biggest third party in Onondaga County. Conservative Party voters have a clear choice in choosing who will run against Republican incumbent Bill Fitzpatrick in the race for District Attorney in November.

Conservatives didn’t back Fitzpatrick four years ago and they didn’t this year — instead endorsing Chuck Keller, a Democrat who is already running against the 32-year incumbent. Keller said although he is a Democrat, conservatives are willing to listen to him.

"When it came to what’s important to the conservatives, I was right there with them," Keller said.

That includes things like bail reform, which has been a hot button political issue in the state for years. This all didn’t sit well with Christine Varga, a former prosecutor in Fitzpatrick’s office, who is challenging Keller in the conservative primary.

"I am running because the Conservative Party Executive Committee got it wrong," Varga said. "I had to make sure that we're going to do it right — to make sure a true Conservative appears on the party line."

There are 5,300 registered Conservative voters in Onondaga County. About 900 are expected to vote Tuesday, so why is it is so important to have that party backing? Four years ago, the Conservative candidate pulled in 8% of the vote. Keller said if that holds, it could make a big difference in November.

“Typically whether you are a Republican or a Democrat if you also have the Conservative line, you have a built in advantage," Keller said.

Varga admits, if she stays in the race, which she said she will, it’ll help the incumbent.

"The only way that I’m really helping Bill Fitzpatrick, is if I’m getting the Conservative line," Varga said. "I’m taking the average of eight to ten thousand votes away from Chuck Keller."

There have been mailings and a phantom website criticizing Keller during the race, connecting him with well known Liberals. He believes Fitzpatrick supporters are behind it, and suggests Varga’s candidacy is part of that strategy.

"This whole thing is a mystery to me," Keller said. "I think she is just an innocent pawn in this whole thing."

Varga said nothing could be further from the truth.

" I think it’s insulting and misogynistic," Varga said. "I’m not anybody’s pawn."

Polls for primary voters open Tuesday at 6 a.m.