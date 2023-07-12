Democrat John Mannion to enter race for NY-22

State Sen. John Mannion (D-Geddes) is planning to join the race for New York's 22nd Congressional District, a source close to the campaign confirmed to WRVO Public Media.

Mannion has served two terms as State Senator — winning his 2022 reelection bid to the 50th State Senate District by just 10 votes. His current district covers portions of Onondaga and Oswego counties.

Prior to serving in the State Senate, Mannion worked at West Genesee High School as a science teacher.

Mannion joins Sarah Klee Hood, of Dewitt, and Clemmie Harris, of Camillus, in seeking the Democratic nomination for the NY-22 seat.

All three Democrats aim to unseat freshman Republican Congressman Brandon Williams, of Sennett.

The 22nd Congressional District contains all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties plus the southeastern tip of Oswego County.

