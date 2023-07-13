Mannion officially launches Democratic bid for NY-22

Its official: State Senator John Mannion is the third Democrat running for New York's 22nd Congressional District.

Mannion made the announcement at Emerald Cocktail Kitchen in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood of Syracuse where he grew up — sporting a tie with the famous upside stop light.

"We need someone that's been embedded in our community," Mannion said. "Someone who has central New York and the Mohawk Valley in their DNA. Someone who wakes up every morning and thinks, 'How can I help? How can I help the people that I serve? How can I make my place better?'"

The 22nd District contains Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as well as a small portion of Oswego county. Mannion has represented portions of Onondaga and Oswego counties as State Senator but will have to win over voters in Oneida and Madison counties where Democratic congressional candidates have struggled. Mannion said he'll lean on connections he has in those counties and that he has a proven track record in representing the people of central New York.

" I know this place," Mannion said. "I know the people. I know that we are a down the middle district. I'm not at the edges. I'm not at the fringes of the political spectrum and I think that is going to resonate with people."

Mannion noted he's worked with both parties and has voted against his own party as well.

"I have worked with both parties," Mannion said. "I represent everyone. Myself and my office have a great history already of delivering for the constituents of this district. They know me and I know them. I believe that what 100% sets me apart is my record that's already been established."

He said he believes central New York and the Mohawk Valley are on the precipice of great things and believes he can be a strong voice in Washington to deliver on that.

"What does that mean? That means infrastructure dollars," Mannion said. "That means work programs. That means supporting our K—12 schools, our higher education, childcare. Those are really my priorities. To make sure that central New York as great as it is and the Mohawk Valley as great as it is, there is every opportunity here that if you want to raise a family here and you want to stay here, you can do it."

Mannion picked up endorsements from Assemblymen Bill Magnarelli and Al Stirpe as well as the labor unions CSEA Local 1000 and New York State United Teachers.

"John Mannion is a fierce advocate for public educators and unions, and we are proud to support his run for New York’s 22nd Congressional District," NYSUT President Melinda Person said. "From his time in union leadership at West Genesee to his work in Albany as a state senator, John has proven he will fight tirelessly to uplift educators, students and communities. As a teacher and NYSUT member, we know John will be the powerful voice in Washington for working-class families and strong public schools that central New York deserves."

Other Democrats who have announced runs include Sarah Klee Hood and Clemmie Harris. If Mannion wins the Democratic primary he'll likely face off against incumbent Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett) in November 2024.

Williams released a statement Thursday morning regarding the Democratic primary.

"The Democratic Primary in NY-22 is shaping up to be filled with candidates trying to out-left one another on policies that have delivered New York State the highest taxes in the union, unsafe streets, and an exodus of people out of state," Williams said. "I will continue to honorably love and serve Central NY and the Mohawk Valley with common sense solutions to the complex issues our nation faces—bringing back manufacturing jobs, increased infrastructure funding, lowering energy costs, and protecting our local families.”