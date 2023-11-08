Some Onondaga County 2023 election races headed to hand count

Some Onondaga County races are too close to call and are headed to a hand recount.

Democrat Emily Essi held an 83 vote lead over Republican incumbent Lisa Dell for the county clerk race in unofficial results.

Essi was feeling confident Tuesday night and declared victory.

"We feel really good about the numbers right now," Essi said. "We are up and we've won. So thank you so much. Onondaga County, we are moving forward really fast and I am so honored to be a part of this movement."

The Onondaga County Legislature District 10 race between Republican incumbent Mark Olson and Democrat Carrie Ingersoll-Wood is also headed to a recount. Olson held a 46 vote lead in unofficial results.

Onondaga County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said on X, formerly Twitter, that several other races in the county may be eligible for a hand count after absentees and affidavits are received. Outstanding ballots will be canvassed and tabulated November 14.

Dustin Czarny / x.com

State law automatically triggers hand recounts when candidates are separated by less than 0.5% of the vote.

