Some Onondaga County 2023 election races headed to hand count

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST
Emily Essi, the Democratic candidate for Onondaga County Clerk
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO
Emily Essi, the Democratic candidate for Onondaga County Clerk

Some Onondaga County races are too close to call and are headed to a hand recount.

Democrat Emily Essi held an 83 vote lead over Republican incumbent Lisa Dell for the county clerk race in unofficial results.

Essi was feeling confident Tuesday night and declared victory.

"We feel really good about the numbers right now," Essi said. "We are up and we've won. So thank you so much. Onondaga County, we are moving forward really fast and I am so honored to be a part of this movement."

The Onondaga County Legislature District 10 race between Republican incumbent Mark Olson and Democrat Carrie Ingersoll-Wood is also headed to a recount. Olson held a 46 vote lead in unofficial results.

Onondaga County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said on X, formerly Twitter, that several other races in the county may be eligible for a hand count after absentees and affidavits are received. Outstanding ballots will be canvassed and tabulated November 14.

Dustin Czarny
/
x.com

State law automatically triggers hand recounts when candidates are separated by less than 0.5% of the vote.
Elections Regional News2023 ElectionOnondaga CountyOnondaga County LegislatureOnondaga County Board of Elections
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
