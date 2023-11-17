Onondaga County Democrat to launch campaign for CNY State Senate seat

Another Democrat is joining the race for a central New York state Senate seat that will be vacated by Democrat John Mannion next year.

Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan will file paperwork to runin the 50th District, which covers much of suburban Onondaga County, and part of Oswego County. Ryan, a local union leader, believes he can be a strong and effective voice for central New York, as it prepares for unprecedented economic growth.

“I want to make sure that we have all the workforce development that we need," Ryan said. "Everything that the state can do, whether it's meeting the demands for infrastructure or housing, or everything that we need is going to be coming upon us for economic development. We need to meet that challenge and I want to work hard for that.”

Ryan said he hopes to get the party designation in February, and eliminate the need for a primary.

"I'm hopeful there won't be a primary," Ryan said "I mean, it's going to be a tough district. It's going to be a tough district to hold on to. And, you know, primaries, I think primaries could potentially hinder that.”

Democrat Assemblyman Al Stirpe and Tom Drumm, a former Oswego County lesislator also campaigning for the seat. James Rowley, chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature, is the only Republican so far to campaign for the seat. Republicans have a slight edge in voter enrollment in the district.

