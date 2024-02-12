Onondaga County Democrats back Mannion, Ryan for 2024 primary

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee has made its endorsements for the 2024 election.

The Onondaga County Democratic Committee picked State Senator John Mannion as its designated candidate for New York's 22nd Congressional District race. Mannion won the designation with 73.2% of the vote. Sarah Klee Hood had 23.6% of the vote and Clemmie Harris saw 3.2%. Jacob Addington did not qualify for the vote.

Mannion said he was honored to have earned the designation.

“Central New York and the Mohawk Valley deserve a proven fighter in Washington who puts people over politics, and has a strong legislative record of delivering results, not empty rhetoric," Mannion said. "We need a member of Congress who will fight to protect the right to organize, support our public schools, push back against a national abortion ban, and bring jobs back to our region. The path to a House Majority runs straight through New York’s 22nd Congressional District, and I know that together, with all the hard work of committee members, my colleagues in the delegation, and the 21 unions that have endorsed our campaign, we will flip this seat.”

The Onondaga County Republicans backed incumbent Rep. Brandon Williams (R-Sennett).

Democratic candidates need 1,250 petition signatures from eligible voters. Having the county party designation means its volunteers will help distribute petitions for the designated candidate. Klee Hood did not receive the designation in the 2022 election but still qualified for the primary ballot by collecting enough signatures.

The other contested vote led saw Onondaga County Democrats picking Onondaga County Legislator Chris Ryan over former Oswego County Legislator Tom Drumm for the State Senate District 50 race. Ryan won 82.8% of votes with Drumm taking 17.2%.

The full list of designations is as follows:

