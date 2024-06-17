Liverpool voters to decide whether to move village elections to November

The Village of Liverpool the latest municipality in Onondaga County to consider moving the timing of village elections.

Voters Tuesday, June 18 decide on a proposition to move local election day from June to November. There are already five villages that have gotten rid of the June Election Day in Onondaga County.

Democratic Election Commissioner Dustin Czarny said others will be watching.

"If Liverpool is successful, we'll have over half the villages in Onondaga County moved to November," Czarny said. "And I think other villages are watching this to see how popular it is amongst their citizens, and whether they might want to think about doing this in the future.”

Czarny says the move makes fiscal sense — the county simply adds village races to the November ballot, with no need to hold a separate election. It also means more voters taking part in elections. Currently turnout rate for these races is between 5 and 10%.

The proposition reads: Should the month of the General Village Election for the Village of Liverpool be changed from June to November, and be held on the Tuesday in November when the General Election for Federal, State and Local Elections are held as set by the applicable authorities?

