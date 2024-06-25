Just nine primaries being contested in North Country this June

St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Lewis and Franklin Counties aren’t holding any primaries this June. Meaning, their November ballots are already set.

Across the rest of the North Country, there are just a handful of primaries being contested. In Jefferson, Clinton, Herkimer, Warren, and Essex counties combined, only nine races have primaries.

In New York’s 24th Congressional district, voters in South Western Jefferson county will choose between Incumbent Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and challenger Mario Fratto in the Republican primary.

In Clinton County, there are three primary races in the City of Plattsburgh. The Democratic nominations for two council seats and the mayor’s office are up for grabs.

Three candidates are vying for Plattsburgh mayor. County Legislator Wendell Hughes and Assistant District Attorney Dan Lennon will appear on the ballot. Independent candidate Iris Cain has launched a write-in campaign.

The winner will face Republican Don Kasprzak, who previously served as mayor, this November.

Early voting for all primaries started on Saturday and goes until June 23rd. In-person voting is on the 25th.

For information on your county, reach out to your local board of elections.

