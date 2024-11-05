Voters to cast final ballots on Election Day in CNY

It's Election Day and central New Yorkers have until 9 p.m. to cast their votes. Record numbers of early voters have already made their way to the polls, and today voters will have their final chance to cast their ballot.

Oswego County Democratic Elections Commissioner Matthew Fleming expects polling places to stay busy today, reminding voters that as long as they are in line before 9 p.m. they will have a chance to cast their ballot. He said results will start to filter in a little after polls close.

"It'll take some time," Fleming said. "At 9:00 there will be an initial upload of results, which will include all the absentees we've canvassed so far and all the early voting, in-person tabulations. That will happen at nine o'clock and then the rest of it we upload as it arrives."

As voters head to the polls, Fleming said they should remember to not wear any politically affiliated clothing or make any political statements while at the polling place.

"We encourage everyone to just be patient, and to be considerate of others around them," Fleming says. "Election Day, poll sites on Election Day, are not a place to be making political stands or voicing opinions, it's a place to go and cast your ballot and participate in the process."

Absentee ballots are also still being accepted, Fleming says as long as they are time stamped at the post office by November 5 and are filled out correctly, mail-in ballots will be counted.