Schumer pushes for making NYS a major hydrogen fuel producer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is making another push to increase federal investment in hydrogen fuel production in New York state.

Schumer made a stop Monday at Plug Power’s facility in Henrietta which makes components used in the production of hydrogen fuel, an environmentally clean type of fuel that has water as a byproduct.

The New York Democrat is pushing for the U.S. Department of Energy to establish a hydrogen fuel hub in the northeast, involving 7 states including New York. He said that could result in a $1.25 billion investment in the northeast hydrogen hub, with a substantial among of funding coming to Rochester.

If the rollout of more hydrogen fuel production comes to the region, Schumer said it could create a cleaner fuel source for traditional motor vehicles as well as power stations to help utilities in New York state keep up with demand for electricity.

“Hydrogen powered generators built in Albany by Plug could be used to provide the needed backup electrical power for northeast utility companies during peak demand to avoid brownouts,” said Schumer. “Every one of these investments would create a whole lot of new jobs.”

The senator said getting that hydrogen hub designation could result in adding thousands of jobs in the state.

Plug Power’s CEO Andy Marsh said his company already employs a lot of people, and this federally designated hub could just add to that number.

“Plug already employs almost 2,000 people across the state and New York can be the leader in the green hydrogen economy of the future,” said Marsh.

Marsh noted that Plug Power already provides hydrogen fuel technology that powers a number of commercial vehicles for companies including Amazon and Walmart.

