Failure to pass Offshore Wind Transmission Act could delay New York's climate goals

Environmental groups are concerned New York’s renewable energy goals could be in jeopardy. That’s if the state Assembly fails to pass the Offshore Wind Transmission Act.

The Assembly has called itself into a two-day session that ends Wednesday. The bill has already passed in the state Senate.

The passage of the bill would keep offshore wind projects in the state on schedule, which are expected to power over 2 million New York homes.

Adrienne Esposito is with Citizens Campaign for the Environment. She said the timely completion of the projects is pivotal for the state to achieve its goal of 70% renewable energy by 2030.

“In the climate change battle, every year matters," Esposito said. "Either we’re going to achieve the state’s goals, or we’re going to fail. We hope to achieve them.”

Esposito said in addition to the climate benefits, the projects would create thousands of jobs, and keep energy dollars at home.

“If the Assembly is committed to fighting climate change, that means we must do offshore wind to achieve our climate goals, and our carbon dioxide reduction goals.”

