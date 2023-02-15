© 2023 WRVO Public Media
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to play Syracuse this fall

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published February 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be performing in Syracuse this fall. The Boss is set to come to Syracuse September 7 as part of his recently kicked off 2023 tour.

Tickets will be on sale February 24 at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster says the tour will be using a Verified Fan program for the concert date with registration open through February 19. The tour follows recent albums "Letter to You" and "Only the Strong Survive".

Springsteen last performed at the Dome in 1992 following the release of his "Human Touch" and "Lucky Town" albums. The 1992-1993 world tour did not feature The E Street Band.

Springsteen is not the only recent concert announcement for the JMA Wireless Dome. The Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing April 14. Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe with special guest Alice Cooper are set to kick off the U.S. leg of their world tour at the Dome August 5.

The JMA Wireless Dome is also set to undergo improvements to attract more concerts in the future.

