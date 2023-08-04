DMV cracking down on underage drinking at summer concerts

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is cracking down on underage drinking this summer, and your summer concert could see increased security.

Last year the Operation Prevent program, run by the state DMV, seized more than 550 fake IDs from young people. The program, aimed at combating underage drinking, places investigators at concert venues like Lakeview Amphitheater, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Darien Lake, during concerts popular with 16 to 25 year-olds. Owen McShane, the deputy commissioner of investigations and law enforcement support for New York State DMV, said summer concerts usually have a high risk for underage drinking.

“Historically we have seen a lot of issues with individuals under the age of 21, who are getting arrested for a DWI and they indicate their last drink location was one of the concert venues,” McShane said.

The DMV places investigators directly in the concert venue and also helps to train venue staff on up-to-date ways to identify fake licenses. McShane said with the training, investigators and staffers are far more likely to catch them.

“Our investigators who conduct these receive specific training,” McShane said. “They can basically touch one of these documents and tell whether it is counterfeit or not.”

McShane said since the program is aimed at prevention, offenders typically face a driving suspension or fine, avoiding a felony charge. He said this usually gets the message across.

“We have very, very few repeat customers,” McShane said.

McShane added that doesn't always mean a felony charge will not be issued.

For those with summer concerts still left, McShane said it is important for people to keep using their heads.

“My biggest advice would be to use common sense,” McShane said.