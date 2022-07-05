Hochul signs bill to create clean energy jobs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed three bills Tuesday to create clean energy jobs building the infrastructure needed to switch away from fossil fuels.

The legislation sets new goals for reducing statewide greenhouse gas emissions to 60% of 1990 levels in 2030 and an additional 15% by 2050, and also for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions across New York State’s economy.

Hochul credited one of the bills for updating the state's building codes to meet energy efficiency standards.

“It's going to help reduce greenhouse emissions from buildings all across the state because the biggest contributor of emissions [is] our buildings,” Hochul said. “We've known that, we've recognized that and now we're doing something about that. That's one-third of the state's total greenhouse emissions.”

Hochul said signing this bill will also help New Yorkers save on their energy bills. Households across the state are expected to save a combined $2.5 billion by 2030.

The legislation comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to impose an emissions cap on power plants to incentivize the switch to cleaner energy sources.

The court said while a cap on power plant emissions may be a “sensible” solution to the climate crisis, the EPA lacks the broad authority to make such requirements.

Hochul said New Yorkers won’t stand on the sidelines after the Supreme Court ruling.

