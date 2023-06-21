Looking for ways to live a more eco-friendly life? The answer could be right in your backyard.

If you are trying to spruce up your garden, try planting asters, goldenrods or milkweed. These plants are among many central New York native plants which are non-invasive and better for the local environment. Valerie Dedell, a Master Gardener Volunteer with Onondaga County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension office, says these plants are recommended for another reason — bugs.

“We recommend these plants because they are the most beneficial for insects in our area,” Dedell said.

Both insects and pollinators have relied on native plants for nesting and feeding for centuries. Dedell said including them in a garden will attract pollinators, helping plants thrive.

“Pollinators are going to help ensure that you have healthy plants,” Dedell said. “They are going to keep some pests or bugs that you don’t want, they are going to feed off of them, s o they are going to keep those out of your garden.”

Dedell said the more native and diverse a garden is, the better it can be for native species, helping not only your garden but the surrounding environment.

“It looks more interesting and then you are attracting more birds and beneficial insects as well,” Dedell said.

Dedell also said the more plants, the more pollination which helps to create stronger crops.

“When there’s more pollination, you’ll have more flowers, your garden will be more thriving and productive,” Dedell said. “Especially if you have vegetables in combination with flowers, your vegetables are going to be much more healthy.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension offers resources in counties across New York to create thriving home gardens. To learn more about gardening in CNY, visit http://cceonondaga.org/gardening.

