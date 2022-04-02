Gov. Hochul provides eligibility details for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots

Governor Kathy Hochul is providing information to New Yorkers about their eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.

On Saturday, Hochul released a statement noting that New Yorkers age 50 years and older who received their first booster at least four months ago are eligible for the shots. Adults 18 - 49 who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary vaccine and initial booster dose now may receive a second booster four months after their first booster dose. Also eligible for the second booster are New Yorkers 12 years and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

The New York State Department of Health has released new clinical guidance on the administration of second booster doses for all providers enrolled in the New York State vaccination program.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said, "Providers statewide, including at the state's mass vaccination sites, are ready to administer second booster doses for eligible New Yorkers. For each of us, vaccination remains our personal best line of defense against COVID. As we have seen with the recent increase of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, COVID is still with us. These safe and effective vaccines remain free, including the second booster."

State health officials continue to share CDC's recommendation that all eligible adults, adolescents, and children five years and older get fully vaccinated and receive an initial COVID-19 booster when eligible.

In accordance with CDC's recommendation, the state’s updated guidance acknowledges the increased risk of severe disease for certain populations, and they are making a second mRNA booster available for those who may choose to increase their protection further.

The State's booster and additional dose website includes information for New Yorkers about first and second boosters, additional doses, eligibility, and frequently asked questions,

All New York State mass vaccination sites are administering second booster doses to eligible New Yorkers.

To schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, New Yorkers can visit the Am I Eligible page or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their pharmacy, local county health department, or healthcare provider to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

