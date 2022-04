As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across much of central New York and the North Country, Gov. Kathy Hochul will give a COVID-19 briefing from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse Wednesday. Watch the briefing live starting at 10:30 a.m.

