Local expert: Covid-19 vaccines for young children are safe and effective tool

The FDA is giving the green light to Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old.

Dr. Jana Shaw is a pediatric infectious disease expert at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. She said the new vaccines are a safe and effective tool to protect children from COVID-19.

"There's this notion that COVID-19 is only serious for the elderly or maybe people with underlying medical conditions, but we do know that even children can get very sick," said Shaw.

Shaw said the challenge researchers have faced is it’s hard to predict which young children will get very sick and experience complications from COVID-19 and which children will have a mild case. She said a large percentage of children who were hospitalized with the virus had no underlying conditions.

The clinical trials for the newest vaccines involved nearly 8,000 children as young as six months old. Shaw said researchers carefully looked at vaccine safety and found the shots were extremely well tolerated.

Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were approved, and Shaw said when it comes to choosing which one is best for their child, parents should evaluate whether they prefer the two or three shot regiment.

"Pfizer has essentially no protection after two doses, but with the third dose, you move up to 80% vaccine effectiveness,” said Shaw. “With Moderna, after two doses, you're at about 50%"

Shaw said if parents have questions or concerns, it’s important to speak with their child’s healthcare provider for more information.

“Don’t let the uncertainty that you may have about this vaccine dissuade you from getting your child vaccinated,” said Shaw. “It is the single most effective protection you can offer to your child and your family.”

