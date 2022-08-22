Vasectomies on the rise in Syracuse following the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Syracuse urologists are among those performing more vasectomies in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Upstate urologist Gennady Bratslavsky heard news stories about more men getting getting vasectomies nationwide, so he checked his office.

“I specifically queried our office and our intake people looked at it and learned it’s about tripled since that decision has been made," Bratslavsky said.

Bratslavsky said he sees a clear connection between the surgery that prevents sperm from entering semen, and the Roe decision.

"I feel men are stepping up to the plate, and are taking this much more seriously and trying to take responsibility that traditionally has been on women’s shoulders," Bratslavsky said.

Bratslavsky said it’s a major decision to have a vasectomy, which is often performed in a doctors office with a local anesthetic, because it is for the most part irreversible. So there is a serious discussion about whether a man is sure he wants no more children.

“Where they feel they have their right spouse, they feel they have the right number of kids and where they feel they are settled and are confident making a decision to precede with a vasectomy is usually a big and final decision,” Bratslavsky said.