Smoky conditions continue across NY as Hochul cautions of a 'new normal'

New York is continuing to see unhealthy air as Canadian wildfires continue to burn. The entire state is under an air quality health advisory with Gov. Kathy Hochul advising folks to limit their time outside.

Hochul said this is the new reality for New Yorkers, advising them to incorporate checking the air quality numbers into their daily routine.

"We're so used to checking the weather in the winter time," Hochul said. "'What's the air temperature? What's the wind chill? Do I need to wear a hat or coat?' We're also going to have to condition New Yorkers into understanding that being outdoors when the air quality is compromised and at dangerous levels it will have an effect on your health."

Thursday afternoon in central New York the air quality index was in the 180s. Air quality in the 150-200 range means it is unhealthy for everyone. Hochul said mask up if you must spend time outdoors.

"Little children should not be out playing when the weather when the conditions are in these dangerous hazardous numbers," the governor said. "Senior citizens, people with asthma — we have 400,000 children with asthma in our state today — they need to be told this is not the time to be outside riding their bicycles."

Emergency phone alerts will be sent out if the air quality index exceeds 200 and is sustained for longer than an hour.

"This is the new normal for New Yorkers," Hochul said. "We need to make sure that people know these numbers. [Friday] we're expecting to see smoke linger across the state. It's going to important for people to stay vigilant."

Hochul said they expect to see the winds dissipate over the next couple of days.

