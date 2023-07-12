Jazz in the City concerts celebrate opening of new Syracuse Community Health facility

Syracuse Jazz in the City is back and in partnership with Syracuse Community Health hopes to use the arts to combat a health divide.

People gathered in the 90 degree heat at Leavenworth Park, dancing and singing along to local band Atlas, enjoying food trucks and getting their blood pressure checked.

"The music draws people in," Steve Becker, producer of Jazz in the City, said. "But at the same time, they can visit our health care village and some of the we have crafters here as well. It's all about community and music to me is universal."

Ava Pukatch / WRVO People dance to Atlas in Leavenworth Park.

Priscilla Sanchez, of Syracuse Community Health, said it stresses awareness that taking care of your health matters.

"Especially with the African American Latino community," Sanchez said. "We always wait for the last minute to go see the doctor. Us doing the health screening, especially high blood pressure, which is a silent killer — to bring it to the community and highlight to people we got to take care of your health."

The blood pressure screenings are free and do not require insurance. All participates receive two scratch off lottery tickets and a COVID-19 testing kit.

Syracuse Councilor Amir Gethers said the event is a great initiative for the city.

"Many different communities throughout the city of Syracuse don't have the luxury as far as access and transportation to a established location for the race to receive their blood pressure to be checked and get health care checkups and things like that," Gethers said.

The next Jazz in the City concert is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Syracuse Community Health Center on Salina Street coinciding with the opening of the health center's new building.

