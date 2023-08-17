EEE virus detected in Onondaga County

As the end of summer approaches, local health departments are picking up viruses that can spread to humans in mosquito activity.

Onondaga County has been testing mosquitos since spring and so far, Health Commissioner Dr. Katie Anderson said there are fewer mosquitos turning up in traps this year.

"Based upon mosquito counts right now, we don't have any reason to think that we should be seeing a huge increase in 'triple E' cases," Anderson said.

Still the county got their first positive cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, in traps from the Town of Cicero. She said it’s too early to consider spraying insecticide in affected areas, but advises central New Yorkers to take precautions.

"Individuals can be reducing standing water around their homes, which is where mosquitoes like to breed," Anderson said. "That would be things like bird baths, kiddy pools, maybe places where you're growing aquatic plants outside. Any place that's standing water, you may be increasing mosquitoes around your home. If you're outdoors, you can be wearing DEET or Picaridin, which repel mosquitoes, and you could be spraying your clothes or dipping them into permethrin."

Oswego County is also reporting findings of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus. Both viruses can be transmitted to humans and some animals, and in the case of EEE, can prove deadly.