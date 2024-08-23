SUNY Upstate works to strengthen CNY's health care workforce

This weekend, more than 170 students at SUNY Upstate Medical University’s College of Health Professions will be honored with a White Coat Ceremony.

They’re studying a number of health care careers that don’t usually get the spotlight, including respiratory therapy, radiation therapy, and imaging.

Analysa Landes is a junior studying radiation therapy. She said she was drawn to the field after her mother passed away from breast cancer, and Landes realized she wanted to help other patients.

"I want to give back the 10 rounds (of radiation therapy) she was given to other families, so they have longer time with their family members," Landes said.

Robert Ruiz, the associate dean for enrollment and director of admissions, said about two-thirds of healthcare workers nationwide are in fields like those taught at the College of Health Professions.

"These are sort of, sometimes, the hidden heroes, if you will, of the health care system, and so at Upstate, we're going to celebrate them as forcefully as we do all of the students in all of the colleges," Ruiz said.

Ruiz said demand for these professions is on the rise, and with the expected population boom in central New York, Upstate is redoubling its efforts to find students to fill these roles.



“There’s a great demand, and I would love nothing more than to be overwhelmed with interest for these professions, not just for the self-interest of Upstate, but for the bigger interest of health care in central New York.”

Ruiz encourages anyone who thinks health care careers may be a good fit for them to reach out to Upstate to learn more.