CNY medical centers start conserving IV fluids

Central New York medical facilities are starting to conserve IV fluids thanks to manufacturing interruptions following Hurricane Helene.

Dave Jones, a clinical pharmacy coordinator at Wynn Hospital in Utica, says reducing accidental waste and closely monitoring IV fluid usage are just some of the proactive measures being taken in the Mohawk Valley Health System. He said they've been dealing with increasing shortages since COVID-19 and it's just a matter of time before supplies level out.

"I'm not trying to instill panic in anybody, but I'm just saying, 'Hey, we have to conserve. So is there any, can I change this patient's medication to oral at this point?' Jones said. "I have conversations with people and just try to be proactive and do the best you can."

He said the shortages should not be a cause for someone not to seek medical care.

"We're not in any kind of critical situation right now," Jones said. "It's obviously a cause for concern. But I think as these companies get back up and running and we can get outsource from other suppliers that things will level out."

Jones also said if the FDA is able to apply an emergency medication expiration date extension, as they have sometimes done in the past, supply numbers may remain more stable.