Madison County health officials warn of increase pertussis cases

In previous years, Madison County health officials said seeing two cases of pertussis or whooping cough would be normal. This year, they're up to seven cases. Madison County Community Health Director Rebecca LaPorte said while it's the season for respiratory illnesses, there's no clear reason why whooping cough has been more common this year.

"There's not any other specific reasons that we think that this season is different, but it's something that we've noticed and just want to make sure that people are aware of," LaPorte said.

As with other respiratory illnesses, vaccinations are recommended to help prevent or lessen the symptoms of pertussis. LaPorte said to stick with the basics when it comes to preventing the spread.

"Anybody who's feeling sick should definitely try to stay away from others while they're sick," LaPorte said. "If you're coughing, make sure to cover your cough with a tissue or sneeze into your elbow and then this time, you're especially. Just washing your hands really frequently makes a huge difference, not only for pertussis, but all the other fun sicknesses that are going around this time of year."

LaPorte said while pertussis may start out feeling like a common cold, if patients notice a persistent, nagging cough, they may want to consider seeing a health care professional.