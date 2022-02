On January 31, 2022, The State University of New York, Licensee of:

WRVO, 89.9-FM, Oswego; WRVD, 90.3-FM, Syracuse; WRVH, 89.3-FM, Clayton; WRVJ, 91.7-FM, Watertown; WRVN, 91.9-FM, Utica; and WMVQ, 90.5-FM, Fenner

filed applications with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal

of their licenses. Members of the public wishing to view these applications or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:

WRVO Public File Application

WRVD Public File Application

WRVH Public File Application

WRVJ Public File Application

WRVN Public File Application

WMVQ Public File Application