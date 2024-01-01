© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Listen

WRVO Public Media offers multiple ways to listen. You can tune in:

  • Online through our website
  • On the air
  • Via mobile apps
  • On smart speakers
  • On-demand

Explore the options below to find the method that works best for you.

Online Streaming

Use WRVO's convenient in-page audio player:

  • Desktop users: Find it at the top of the page and click on the red play button to start the live stream.
  • Mobile/Tablet users: Tap on the red play button at the bottom of the page to start listening.

We also have direct links available for each stream:

WRVO 1: https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WRVOFM.mp3

WRVO 2: https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WRVOHD2.mp3

WRVO 3: https://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WRVOHD3.mp3

On the Air

WRVO 89.9 FM | Oswego

WRVD 90.3 FM | Syracuse

WRVN 91.9 FM | Utica

WRVJ 91.7 FM | Watertown

WRVH 89.3 FM | Clayton

WMVQ 90.5 FM | Fenner

WRCU 90.1 FM | Hamilton (shared with Colgate University)

WSUC 90.5 FM | Cortland (shared with SUNY Cortland)

88.9 and 104.5 FM | Ithaca

92.3 FM | Rome

90.7 FM | Geneva

89.9 FM | Norwich

Mobile App

WRVO Public Media app for your Apple device

WRVO Public Media app for your Android device

The free WRVO Public Media app offers several key features:

  • Easy access to local content on the homepage
  • Rewind capability to replay missed segments
  • Alarm function to wake up to your favorite shows
  • Direct donation option while listening
  • Archive of local and national programming

Each feature is designed to enhance your listening experience and keep you connected to WRVO.

Smart Speakers

Whether it's an Amazon, Google, or Apple product, you can now listen to WRVO on your smart speaker. Just ask your device to "play WRVO."

On-Demand

Did you miss an episode of your favorite program or want to hear something again? Listen to on-demand episodes with the player below.